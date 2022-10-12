×
Tags: Europe | Pipelines

Leak Detected in Pipeline That Brings Crude Oil to Germany

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 04:00 AM EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leak was detected in an oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude oil reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday.

The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which originates in Russia, on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) form the the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn't known.

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Wednesday, 12 October 2022 04:00 AM
