×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Europe | Meta | Antitrust

EU Accuses Meta of Antitrust Breaches with Classified Ads

Monday, 19 December 2022 07:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc's antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.

The bloc's executive commission said Monday that it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.

That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not," the European Commission said.

The commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said Meta also imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ad companies that advertise their services on Facebook or Instagram.

Meta didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

The EU's competition watchdog and its British counterpart last year opened twin investigations into the company's classified business.

If confirmed, the practices would be in breach of EU rules that prevent “abuse of a dominant market position."

The commission said it's preliminary finding is that Meta dominates the EU's social network market as well as the online display advertising on social media in the bloc's national markets.

Companies that breach EU antitrust rules can be hit with fines worth up to 10% of their annual global revenue.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc's antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business. The bloc's executive commission said Monday that it "takes issue" with the tech company tying its online...
Europe,Meta,Antitrust
194
2022-00-19
Monday, 19 December 2022 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved