Europe | Inflation

Inflation in 19 Nations Using Euro Soars to Record 7.5%

Friday, 01 April 2022 06:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in Europe soared to another record, a fresh sign that rising energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5% in March, according to the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.

The latest reading smashed the high set just last month, when it hit a revised 5.9%.

Inflation in the eurozone has been setting records for months and is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.

The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation. Eurostat said energy costs rose 44.7% last month.

Food, alcohol and tobacco costs rose 5%; prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 3.4%; and service prices rose 2.7%.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


