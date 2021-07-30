×
Tags: Europe | Economy

European Economy Grows 2%, Ending Double-dip Recession

Friday, 30 July 2021 06:01 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s economy rebounded into growth in the second quarter, official figures showed Friday, but lagged pre-pandemic levels and trailed the faster recoveries in the U.S. and China, with the delta variant continuing to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upturn.

Gross domestic product grew 2.0% in the April-June quarter over the quarter before, official figures from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat showed. That compared to a drop of 0.3% in the first quarter as the 19 countries that use the euro endured a double-dip recession.

The growth figure was stronger than the 1.5% foreseen by market analysts.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


