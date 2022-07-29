×
Tags: europe | economy | inflation

Inflation Hits Record 8.9 Percent in 19 Countries Using the Euro

euros
(Frank Hoermann/ SVEN SIMON/ AP)

Friday, 29 July 2022 10:11 AM EDT

Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


