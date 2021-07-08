×
Tags: Europe | Car Collusion

EU Fines 4 German Car Makers $1B over Emission Collusion

Thursday, 08 July 2021 06:00 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday fined four major German car manufacturers $1 billion in fines because they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission control systems.

The European Commission said Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars.

Daimler wasn't fined after it revealed the cartel to the European Commission.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they avoided to compete and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


