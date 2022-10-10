×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Europe | Austria | Climate

Austria Sues EU Executive over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear

Monday, 10 October 2022 10:00 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government said Monday that it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable.

Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could “greenwash” nuclear power and gas despite the environmental damage they cause.

The EU's executive Commission plans to add certain nuclear and gas plants next year to a list that helps investors determine which projects are sustainable.

Gewessler said the disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima showed nuclear power plants came with “incalculable risks.” Meanwhile the burning of natural gas, a fossil fuel, adds greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere, stoking climate change.

A dozen environmental groups have already launched legal challenges to the Commission's plans, backed by the bloc's lawmakers in July.

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Austrian government said Monday that it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable.Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned...
Europe,Austria,Climate
144
2022-00-10
Monday, 10 October 2022 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved