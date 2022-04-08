×
EU Chief Vows Speeded-Up Process for Ukraine to Seek Membership

EU Chief Vows Speeded-Up Process for Ukraine to Seek Membership

European Union flag against its parliament in Brussels, Belgium (Dreamstime)

Friday, 08 April 2022 04:16 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Friday to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a speedier start to Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union.

Handing Zelenskiy a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the EU to decide on membership for Kyiv, she said: "It will not as usual be a matter of years to form this opinion but I think a matter of weeks." Zelenskiy said he would come back with answers in a week.

She underlined the sanctions put on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying: "Russia will descend into economic, financial and technological decay, while Ukraine is marching towards the European future, this is what I see."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


