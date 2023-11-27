Top EU Official Impressed With Ukraine's Effort to Fight Corruption

The European Commission's vice president on Monday praised Ukraine's fight against corruption, but said additional efforts were needed in the country that hopes to join the European Union.

In November, the Commission recommended that the 27-member EU formally start accession talks once Ukraine satisfies several remaining conditions, including strengthening anti-corruption efforts.

While on a visit to Kyiv on Monday, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova compared current efforts with the situation the country was in back in 2017, saying she was impressed with the improvement.

" ... I did not feel the energy and strong intention. Now I am in a totally different state, compared with 2017. I think that Ukrainians are fed up with old Ukraine, and they want a new system. They will want to see institutions well functioning, prosecuting and investigating cases of organized crime corruption at all levels, not only the big fish but also lower levels."

Jourova, though, said there still were things to be done, including the adoption of a law on lobbying.

"Good laws, strong institutions, and the right people doing the jobs (are needed). I have a very strong feeling that now it's in place," she said.

Jourova also stressed that the EU needed "to think about our absorption capacity" when it comes to new members' accession, and adapt the system.

Membership talks take years as candidates must meet extensive legal and economic criteria before joining. The EU is also unwilling to take in a country that is at war.