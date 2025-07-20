Commerce Secretary Lutnick: US Will Secure Trade Deal With EU

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident the United States can secure a trade deal with the European Union, but Aug. 1 is a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in.

Lutnick said he had just gotten off the phone with European trade negotiators and there was "plenty of room" for agreement.

"These are the two biggest trading partners in the world, talking to each other. We'll get a deal done. I am confident we'll get a deal done," Lutnick said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation."

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on July 12 to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on Aug. 1, after weeks of negotiations with the major U.S. trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade deal.

Lutnick said that was a hard deadline.

"Nothing stops countries from talking to us after Aug. 1, but they're going to start paying the tariffs on Aug. 1," he told CBS.

Trump announced the tariffs in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He sent letters to other trading partners including Mexico, Canada, Japan and Brazil, setting blanket tariff rates ranging from 20% to 50%, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.

Lutnick also said he expected Trump to renegotiate the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed during Trump's first White House term in 2017-21.

Barring any major changes, agreement-compliant goods from Mexico and Canada are exempt from tariffs.

"I think the president is absolutely going to renegotiate USMCA, but that's a year from today," Lutnick said, referring to the agreement.