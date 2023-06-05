×
EU Top Court Says That Poland's Justice Reform Infringes EU Law

Monday, 05 June 2023 09:01 AM EDT

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union stepped up its rule-of-law fight with member state Poland on Monday when the bloc's highest court confirmed that Warsaw had refused to comply with EU rules on judicial independence for which it has already lost over half a billion euros in fines.

The European Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Poland's 2019 justice reform infringed EU law after the European Commission, the bloc's executive branch, claimed that the Polish Supreme Court lacked the necessary independence and impartiality.

“By today's judgment, the Court upholds the Commission's action,” a court statement said.

GlobalTalk
