EU to US: Rethink Ban on Palestinians Attending UN Assembly

Saturday, 30 August 2025 10:08 AM EDT

European Union foreign ministers have urged the United States to reconsider its decision not to allow Palestinian officials to take part in the U.N. General Assembly in New York, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday.

Speaking after a meeting of the ministers in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, Kallas also said she had asked EU governments to submit proposals next week for another package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

