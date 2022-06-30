×
EU, New Zealand Strike Free Trade Deal after 4 Years' Talks

Thursday, 30 June 2022 10:01 AM EDT

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and New Zealand say they have concluded a free trade deal after four years of negotiations.

According to the EU, trade with New Zealand is expected to increase by 30% as a result of the deal, with removing tariffs alone saving businesses €140 million ($146 million) in duties per year.

The 27-nation bloc said Thursday that EU investment flows into New Zealand could increase by over 80%. Bilateral trade in goods between the two partners has risen steadily in recent years, reaching almost €7.8 billion in 2021. The EU is New Zealand’s third-biggest trade partner.

