Tags: EU | Montenegro | Shooting

Police: Gunman in Montenegro Kills 11 after Family Dispute

Friday, 12 August 2022 02:00 PM EDT

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police.

State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed.

No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of the wounded.

