WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: eu | kallas | military | hormuz | trump

EU Has 'no Appetite' to Expand Mideast Naval Mission to Strait of Hormuz

Monday, 16 March 2026 02:32 PM EDT

European Union foreign ministers showed "no appetite" to expand an EU naval mission in the Middle East to the Strait of Hormuz for the time being, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday.

President Donald Trump has called on other nations to help police the strait after Iran responded to U.S.-Israeli attacks by using drones, missiles and mines to effectively close the channel for tankers that normally transport a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

The EU’s Aspides mission - named after the Greek word for "shields" - was established in 2024 to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.

"There was in our discussions a clear wish to strengthen this operation, but for the time being, there was no appetite in changing the mandate of the operation," Kallas told reporters after a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The mission currently has an Italian and a Greek ship under its direct command and can also call upon a French ship and another Italian vessel for support.

"The discussion was that it should be strengthened, because it doesn't have too many naval assets. It should have more," Kallas said.

"While the Strait of Hormuz is at the center stage, the Red Sea also remains critical." 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
European Union foreign ministers showed "no appetite" to expand an EU naval mission in the Middle East to the Strait of Hormuz for the time being, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday. President Donald Trump has called on other nations to help police the strait ...
eu, kallas, military, hormuz, trump
216
2026-32-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 02:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved