EU Diplomat: Iranian Closure of Hormuz Strait 'Extremely Dangerous'

An Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be dangerous and "not good for anybody," the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday.

"The concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge, especially closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers.

Iran's Press TV reported on Sunday that Iran's Supreme National Security Council needed to make a final decision on whether to close the strait, after parliament was reported to back the measure. About 20% of global oil and gas demand flows through the channel.