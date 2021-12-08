×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: EU | Germany | Raids

Germany-wide Police Raids Target Alleged Worker Trafficking

Germany-wide Police Raids Target Alleged Worker Trafficking

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German police conducted raids across the country Wednesday to crack down on the alleged human trafficking of unskilled workers from outside the European Union.

Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7 a.m. local time (0800GMT). The police agency said officers searched homes and businesses, focusing on the German capital and surrounding Brandenburg state.

German news agency dpa reported that police were investigating around 20 suspects for suspected involvement in allegedly forging EU citizenship documents and placing the workers with large logistics companies.

The names of the suspects and the companies were not released in line with German privacy rules.

Searches were carried out in 10 German states in all, including in the apartments of the suspects, in their businesses, at logistics centers and in the living quarters of the workers allegedly trafficked to Germany.

Police executed several arrest warrants and seized assets worth millions of euros (dollars), dpa said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German police conducted raids across the country Wednesday to crack down on the alleged human trafficking of unskilled workers from outside the European Union.Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7 a.m. local time (0800GMT). The police agency said...
EU,Germany,Raids
155
2021-00-08
Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved