Tags: EU | Germany | Car Hits Pedestrians

4 Killed in Berlin after Car Veers onto Sidewalk

Friday, 06 September 2019 02:38 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin's fire service says four people died, including a young child, when a car veered onto a sidewalk in the German capital.

The fire service described the incident Friday evening in Berlin's central Mitte district in a tweet as a "traffic accident."

Police also used that description in a separate tweet. They didn't give more details, but said two people were injured.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
GlobalTalk
Berlin's fire service says four people died, including a young child, when a car veered onto a sidewalk in the German capital.The fire service described the incident Friday evening in Berlin's central Mitte district in a tweet as a "traffic accident."Police also used that...
EU,Germany,Car Hits Pedestrians
64
2019-38-06
Friday, 06 September 2019 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved