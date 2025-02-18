WATCH TV LIVE

EU Vows to Work With Trump Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg on Peace Talks

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 09:35 AM EST

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg on Tuesday that Europe wants to work with the U.S. in talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war.

"We want to partner with the U.S. to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," she said in a post on the X social media platform after meeting Kellogg in Brussels.

"Financially and militarily, Europe has brought more to the table than anyone else. And we will step up."

Their meeting took place as U.S. and Russian officials met in Riyadh for the highest-level talks to date between the two former Cold War foes on ending the war in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen's office said in a statement that during the meeting she had "reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees."

She also outlined Europe's plans "to scale up defense production and spending, reinforcing both European and Ukrainian military capabilities," her office said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


