Tags: EU | Europe | Economy

Europe Leaves Stimulus Running Hot Ahead of Recovery

Thursday, 10 June 2021 08:00 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank left its key pandemic support for the economy running full blast even as the economy shows signs of recovery thanks to lower virus cases and fewer restrictions on activity in the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

The bank said in its policy statement Thursday that its emergency bond purchases would remain at “a significantly higher pace” than during the first three months of the year. That mirrored language from its last meeting on April 22.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


