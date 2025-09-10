EU Seeks Sanctions, Partial Trade Suspension Against Israel Over War in Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said she plans to seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in Gaza.

The 27-nation EU is deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians, and it's unclear whether a majority will be found to endorse the sanctions and trade measures.

Von der Leyen added that the commission "will set up a Palestine donor group next month," part of which will focus on Gaza's future reconstruction. She said the events in Gaza and the suffering of children and families "has shaken the conscience of the world."

"Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop," she added, to applause in the European Parliament at its meeting in Strasbourg, France.

Von der Leyen's comments came the day after Israel's military warned Gaza City residents to evacuate ahead of its plans to take control of what it portrays as Hamas' last remaining stronghold and where hundreds of thousands of people remain under conditions of famine.

The warning came on Tuesday ahead of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas' leaders in Qatar, where negotiations over ending the war in Gaza appeared at a standstill. The warnings directed at Gaza City are the first calling for a full evacuation.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed some 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians. Forty-eight hostages are still held inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed to be alive.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says around half of those killed were women and children.

Large parts of major cities have been completely destroyed and around 90% of some 2 million Palestinians have been displaced.