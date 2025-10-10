WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Discussed Frozen Russian Assets With ECB's Lagarde

Friday, 10 October 2025 11:40 AM EDT

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he had discussed "fair use" of frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

His comments come after a large overnight Russian air attack across Ukraine.

"We discussed how to ensure the fair use of frozen Russian assets to protect against Russia's war and to help rebuild life in Ukraine. There are solutions for how this can be done," Zelenskyy said, calling for more political will in Europe to do this.

In a later post, Zelenskyy said he had discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense needs and rebuilding after Russian airstrikes.

"We are getting closer to a decision on the assets, and I thank everyone who is helping," he wrote.

