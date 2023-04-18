×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eu antitrust fashion investigation

Authorities Raid Fashion Houses in EU Antitrust Probe

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 01:01 PM EDT

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in several European Union member states raided fashion houses Tuesday in an initial move linked to an EU antitrust probe, officials said.

The EU Commission said in a statement it was looking into whether some fashion industry players were involved in cartels and other restrictive business practices.

The Commission had already instigated inspections last year and in 2021 but said that Tuesday's action was unrelated.

The Commission did not name the companies or EU member states involved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Authorities in several European Union member states raided fashion houses Tuesday in an initial move linked to an EU antitrust probe, officials said. The EU Commission said in a statement it was looking into whether some fashion industry players were involved in cartels...
eu antitrust fashion investigation
80
2023-01-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved