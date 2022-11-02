×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Ethiopia | Tigray Crisis

AU Envoy: Ethiopia's Warring sides Agree to Stop Hostilities

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 01:00 PM EDT

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — An African Union special envoy says Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in the 2-year conflict.

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks, also says Ethiopia's government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament” along with “restoration of law and order," “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.”

Wednesday's briefing in South Africa is ongoing with comments from the warring sides.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An African Union special envoy says Ethiopia's warring sides have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in the 2-year conflict.Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks, also says Ethiopia's government and Tigray...
Ethiopia,Tigray Crisis
82
2022-00-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved