×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ethiopia oromo rebels peace talks Tanzania

In Tanzania, Ethiopia Begins Talks with Violent Oromo Rebels

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 02:00 PM EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s federal government and a rebel group from the country’s Oromia region opened peace talks on Tuesday in the Tanzanian island archipelago of Zanzibar, according to a spokesperson for the militants.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the talks with the Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, on Sunday at an event to celebrate a cease-fire, signed in November, with another rebel group from the northern Tigray region.

Odaa Tarbii, the OLA’s spokesperson, told The Associated Press that the Oromia talks began on Tuesday morning and are expected to last until Thursday.

“I want to clarify these are preliminary talks meant to pave the way for comprehensive negotiations in the very near future,” Odaa said. “The focus for now is confidence building and clarifying positions.”

This week’s talks are being mediated by Norway and Kenya, according to Odaa. He said the European Union, the United States and a regional bloc known as IGAD are expected to be “part of the process going forward” if they are successful.

A spokesperson for Ethiopia’s federal government didn't respond to a request for comment.

The government’s negotiating team in Zanzibar includes Justice Minister Gedion Timotheos and Redwan Hussein, the prime minister’s national security adviser, according to the Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association, a U.S.-based civic group.

Redwan led the negotiating team that agreed on the cease-fire with the Tigray rebels.

Abiy announced the formation of a “committee” to open talks with the OLA while addressing parliament late last month.

The OLA is listed as a terrorist group by Ethiopia’s parliament and has been accused of widespread atrocities, including a massacre of hundreds of villagers in June.

It denies the allegations and says it is fighting for greater autonomy for the Oromo people, Ethiopia’s biggest group, who claim a historical sense of marginalization within the country’s federal system.

Ethiopia’s federal military, regional Oromia forces and rival ethnic militias from the neighboring Amhara region have also been accused of human rights abuses during the Oromia conflict.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Ethiopia's federal government and a rebel group from the country's Oromia region opened peace talks on Tuesday in the Tanzanian island archipelago of Zanzibar, according to a spokesperson for the militants.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the talks with the Oromo...
ethiopia oromo rebels peace talks Tanzania
332
2023-00-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved