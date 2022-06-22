Official: Russia Simulating Missile Strikes on Estonia

Estonia accused Russia of violating its airspace by helicopter and simulating missile strikes on the NATO member, Sky News reported.

The report comes before next week's NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, where President Joe Biden and other heads of state in the alliance will meet.

Estonia said ongoing Russian military exercises were simulating missile strikes against the country daily.

"This is the picture of the threat. How we see the Russian threat … it has never been as serious as it is now," Estonia Defense Ministry Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm told reporters Tuesday, Sky News said.

"It is real life. They are actually simulating missiles attacks against NATO territory and letting us know that they are doing this."

Estonia, formerly part of the Soviet Union, borders Russia, Latvia, the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland.

Estonia's military said an MI-8 border guard helicopter entered the country's airspace for two minutes without permission on Saturday night, Sky News reported.

Estonian officials summoned the Russian ambassador to Tallinn, Estonia's capital city, to protest the incident, which took place in the southern Koidula area, not far from the Russian city of Pskov.

Salm added that there had been "multiple border violations by helicopters" from Russia during the past week.

"Getting over the border with a helicopter cannot be a mistake — there have been multiple examples in recent days," he said. "Beside the border actions, there have been provocative actions flying very near the vicinity of the border in the last days."

The hostile activity emerged as Russia was locked in a heated exchange with Lithuania, another Baltic state and fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin's regime.

A top Putin ally told Lithuania on Tuesday that Moscow would respond to its ban on the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union to Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad in such a way that citizens of the Baltic state would feel the pain.

NATO leaders meeting in Madrid were expected to present plans for a fundamental reshaping of their defenses amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Finnish publication Iltalehti reported that NATO will take concrete decisions to strengthen the defense of the Baltic countries.