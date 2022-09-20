Erdogan: Russia, Ukraine Agree to Exchange of 200 POWs

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told PBS News Hour.

"Two hundred prisoners will be exchanged by the agreement of the parties," Erdogan said, adding that "I think that a significant step forward will be made."

Erdogan made the announcement following discussions last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan, according to The Moscow Times.

Erdogan did not provide further details about the exchange, declining, for example, to specify how many soldiers there were from each side in the deal.

Turkey has attempted to remain neutral in the conflict, supplying combat drones to Kyiv but not participating in the Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

A previous prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place earlier this month, when Kyiv secured the return of 14 more of its soldiers, according to The New Voice of Ukraine.

Last month, Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances Oleh Kotenko said that as many as 25% of the more than 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers who were believed to be missing in July were held captive by the Russians.

In the interview with PBS, Erdogan also criticized the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, stating that by the end of this war, Kyiv would fully restore its territorial integrity — including the Crimean peninsula, which has been under Russian military occupation since 2014.