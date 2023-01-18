×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: erdogan | turkey | elections

Erdogan Signals May 14 as Turkish Elections Date

Erdogan Signals May 14 as Turkish Elections Date
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 09:30 AM EST

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan indicated in a speech on Wednesday that parliamentary and presidential elections could be held on May 14, after he said the date should be brought forward from June 18.

Speaking to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turks will show their reaction to the main opposition alliance on the same date that elections were held on 1950.

"Our nation will say 'enough' to these coup appreciators, this ambitious but incompetent table of six, on the same day after 73 years," Erdogan said.

Turkish general elections were held on May 14 in 1950, when the Democrat Party became the ruling party, winning against the Republican People's Party (CHP), which had ruled Turkey since its founding.

Earlier in January, Erdogan said the date of Turkey's mid-2023 elections may be brought forward from the scheduled June 18. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan indicated in a speech on Wednesday that parliamentary and presidential elections could be held on May 14, after he said the date should be brought forward from June 18. Speaking to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turks...
erdogan, turkey, elections
141
2023-30-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved