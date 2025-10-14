Erdogan Sees Joint Gaza Reconstruction Effort, Swift Financing

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will seek Gulf, U.S., and European support for the reconstruction of Gaza under the new ceasefire deal, and he believed project financing will be provided swiftly.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Sharm el-Sheikh, where he and other leaders signed the deal on Monday, Erdogan said Israel's "poor" track record of abiding by ceasefires means the U.S. and others must vigilantly enforce it.

With U.S. urging, Ankara has emerged as a key player in the agreement in which Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages and Israel sent home Palestinian detainees, with U.S. President Donald Trump declaring the two-year war in Gaza at an end.

"I believe the significant financial support will be swiftly provided" for rebuilding projects developed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, Erdogan said, according to a transcript shared by his office on Tuesday.

"We are seeking support from Gulf countries, the U.S., and European nations," he added. "The initial impressions are promising."

Turkey has been one of the harshest critics of Israel's assault on Gaza, calling it a genocide, an accusation Israel rejects. Until recent weeks Ankara had only been indirectly involved in peace efforts.

Ankara has close ties to Hamas, deeming it a resistance group, and Erdogan said there was a challenging process ahead.

"Israel has a poor record when it comes to violating ceasefires. This forces us to be more cautious and meticulous," he said. "Turkey, the U.S., and other countries are determined to preserve this ceasefire. If it turns into genocide again, Israel knows the consequences will be severe."

Western countries' decisions to recognize the Palestinian state should be seen as building blocks of a two-state solution, he added. The Turkish leader also proposed sending container homes to Gaza to help with housing in the devastated strip, especially during the coming winter.