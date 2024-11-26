Erdogan Ally Wants Pro-Kurdish Party, Jailed Militant to Talk

A key ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expanded on his proposal to end 40 years of conflict with Kurdish militants by proposing on Tuesday that parliament's pro-Kurdish party holds direct talks with the militants' jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, made the call a month after suggesting that Ocalan announce an end to the insurgency in exchange for the possibility of his release.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, parliament's third largest, responded by applying for its co-chairs to meet with Ocalan, founder of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Erdogan described Bahceli's initial proposal as a "historic window of opportunity" but has not spoken of any peace process.

Ocalan has been held in a prison on the island of Imrali, south of Istanbul, since his capture 25 years ago.

"We expect face-to-face contact between Imrali and the DEM group to be made without delay, and we resolutely reiterate our call," Bahceli told his party's lawmakers in a parliamentary meeting, using the name of the island to refer to Ocalan.

Bahceli regularly condemns pro-Kurdish politicians as tools of the PKK.

DEM's predecessor party was involved in peace talks between Ankara and Ocalan a decade ago. Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, DEM's parliamentary group chairperson, said it applied to the Justice Ministry on Tuesday for its leaders to meet Ocalan.

"We are ready to make every contribution for a democratic solution to the Kurdish issue and the democratization of Turkey," she said.

Turkey and its Western allies call the PKK a terrorist group. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting, which in the past was focused in the mainly Kurdish southeast but is now centered on northern Iraq, where the PKK is based.

Growing regional instability and changing political dynamics are seen as factors behind the bid to end the conflict with the PKK. The chances of success are unclear as Ankara has given no clues on what it may entail.

The only concrete move so far has been Ankara's permission for Ocalan's nephew to visit him, the first family visit in 4-1/2 years.

Authorities are continuing to crack down on alleged PKK activities. Early on Tuesday, police detained 231 people of suspected PKK ties, the interior ministry said. DEM Party said those detained included its local officials and activists.

Earlier this month, the government replaced five pro-Kurdish mayors in southeastern cities for similar reasons, in a move that drew criticism from DEM and others.