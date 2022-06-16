Macron: France Will Continue to Aid Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said in a statement that France will continue to supply “humanitarian, economic, and military support” to Ukraine.

“As long as necessary, until peace returns to a free and independent Ukraine, we will remain committed,” Macron said in a tweet. “Humanitarian, economic, and military support to enable Ukrainian soldiers to make a difference on the ground against the Russian army’s attacks.”

Macron issued the statement on the same day he traveled to Kyiv along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

"We're here, focused, and we're about to meet President Zelenskyy now to visit a war site where massacres have been committed, and then to lead the conversations that are scheduled with President Zelenskyy," Macron said, according to Politico.