The Latest: France's Macron to Address Nation Day after No-confidence Vote Topples Government

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Thursday following the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a day after a historic no-confidence vote at the National Assembly left France without a functioning government.

The National Assembly ousted Barnier by 331 votes, making him the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. Macron faces pressure to quickly name a new leader capable of navigating a fractured parliament, where no party holds a majority. Opposition leaders have called for Macron’s resignation, but he has ruled out stepping down or holding new elections. The political crisis has raised concerns about France’s economy.

Here is the the Latest:

“I can tell you that it will remain an honor for me to have served France and the French with dignity,” Barnier said in his final speech before the vote.

“This no-confidence motion … will make everything more serious and more difficult. That’s what I’m sure of,” he said.

France’s far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes. It was the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962.

The National Assembly, the lower house of France’s parliament, approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.

Barnier, 73, was the oldest of the 26 prime ministers who have served modern France’s Fifth Republic. He replaced the youngest, Gabriel Attal, who was 34 when he was appointed.

He is a career politician with humble roots in France’s Alpine region of Haute-Savoie. He was the European Union’s chief negotiator in the difficult talks with Britain over its departure from the bloc.

He also has the shortest tenure of any prime minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech is scheduled to address the nation in less than an hour and a half. He is expected to address France’s economic challenges while setting a course for the future government.