WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: emmanuel macron | cyril ramaphosa | ukraine | mideast

Macron, South Africa's Ramaphosa Discuss Ukraine, Mideast

Saturday, 23 August 2025 12:50 PM EDT

French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about Ukraine, the Middle East, and other international crises on Saturday.

The discussion included "the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine in the context of Monday's meeting in Washington, as well as the situation in the Great Lakes region," Macron said in a post on X.

The leaders agreed to meet again in September during the United Nations General Assembly, he added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about Ukraine, the Middle East, and other international crises on Saturday.
emmanuel macron, cyril ramaphosa, ukraine, mideast
77
2025-50-23
Saturday, 23 August 2025 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved