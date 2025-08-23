Macron, South Africa's Ramaphosa Discuss Ukraine, Mideast

French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about Ukraine, the Middle East, and other international crises on Saturday.

The discussion included "the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine in the context of Monday's meeting in Washington, as well as the situation in the Great Lakes region," Macron said in a post on X.

The leaders agreed to meet again in September during the United Nations General Assembly, he added.