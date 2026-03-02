WATCH TV LIVE

US Embassy in Jordan Temporarily Evacuates Amid Threat

Monday, 02 March 2026 05:45 PM EST

The U.S. temporarily moved all personnel out of its embassy compound in Amman, Jordan, on Monday because of an unspecified threat, according to a security alert posted by the embassy.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all personnel at the U.S. Embassy have temporarily departed the embassy compound due to a threat," the embassy said in a post on X

It did not describe the nature of the threat or say when personnel would return.

A separate notice distributed through the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP, described the move as a precaution taken out of "extreme caution" to protect diplomatic staff while providing no additional details about the security situation, according to an email sent to subscribers.

The State Department did not immediately say whether consular services would be affected, and it did not identify any specific threat to Americans in Jordan beyond the embassy's security alert.

Jordanian authorities did not immediately comment publicly, and there were no immediate reports of unrest or a security incident in Amman.

The temporary evacuation comes amid a broader tightening of U.S. security precautions for diplomatic personnel across the Middle East, where regional tensions have prompted a series of travel advisories and security messages for Americans.

On Feb. 23, the U.S. ordered nonessential diplomats and their families at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut to depart Lebanon, with a State Department official describing the move as "prudent" based on ongoing assessments of the regional security environment.

Two days before the Amman evacuation, on Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Jordan announced a shelter-in-place posture for embassy personnel and recommended that other Americans do the same until further notice, citing security concerns without describing a specific incident.

The U.S. and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes on Iran on Saturday, killing senior Iranian leaders and triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran and its allied militias across the Middle East, expanding what Washington and Tehran characterize as a state of war.

Jordan is a close U.S. partner that cooperates with Washington on regional security and hosts U.S. diplomats, military personnel, and aid workers, along with a substantial community of American citizens living and working in the kingdom.

The State Department's current travel advisory for Jordan is Level 2, advising Americans to exercise increased caution and to stay alert to evolving conditions, including avoiding demonstrations and monitoring local media.

STEP, which is run by the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs, allows U.S. citizens abroad to receive alerts and helps U.S. embassies contact registrants and their emergency contacts during crises.

The embassy and the State Department have not said how long the drawdown in Amman will last, and they have provided no details on what triggered Monday's threat warning beyond the embassy's public security alert.

