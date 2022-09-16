×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: El Salvador | President

El Salvador's President Bukele Says he Will Seek Re-election

El Salvador's President Bukele Says he Will Seek Re-election

Friday, 16 September 2022 12:00 AM EDT

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — President Nayib Bukele announced Thursday night on El Salvador’s Independence Day that he will seek re-election to a second five-year term.

Bukele’s anticipated announcement came one year after the new justices of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court appointed by his allies in the Legislative Assembly ordered the Supreme Electoral Court to allow consecutive re-election despite the country’s constitutional ban.

Bukele made the announcement during a televised speech with his wife and young daughter at his side. Bukele’s current term ends in 2024.

The president enjoys extremely high popularity, but has faced growing criticism from human rights groups and foreign governments about his concentration of power and a state of exception that has been in place suspending some constitucional rights since late March.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Nayib Bukele announced Thursday night on El Salvador's Independence Day that he will seek re-election to a second five-year term.Bukele's anticipated announcement came one year after the new justices of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court appointed by...
El Salvador,President
129
2022-00-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 12:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved