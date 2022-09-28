×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: El Salvador | Deadly Rains

2 Children Swept Away in Rain-swollen Gully in El Salvador

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:00 PM EDT

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Two children drowned in eastern El Salvador after being swept away in a rain-swollen gully on their way home from school.

El Salvador’s Civil Defense agency said a third child was rescued and taken to a hospital for medical attention. Residents of the area eventually recovered the two victims’ bodies Tuesday night.

The children were from the El Jicaro community in Sociedad, about 42 miles (69 kilometers) northeast of the capital.

Heavy rains have inundated parts of the country making roads impassable and triggering landslides. Last week, seven people were killed in two landslides on the outskirts of the capital.

Early Wednesday, there were reports of several highways blocked by fallen trees and rocks. Civil Defense did not report any victims, but worked to clear the blockages.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Two children drowned in eastern El Salvador after being swept away in a rain-swollen gully on their way home from school.El Salvador's Civil Defense agency said a third child was rescued and taken to a hospital for medical attention. Residents of the area eventually...
El Salvador,Deadly Rains
132
2022-00-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved