Tags: Egypt | Suez Canal

Firm Says Cargo Vessel Ran Aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

Monday, 09 January 2023 02:00 AM EST

CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said.

Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia.

The firm said canal rigs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.

A spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


