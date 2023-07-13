×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: egypt sudan summit ethiopia dam

Egypt, Ethiopian Leaders Discuss Blue Nile Dam Ahead of Cairo Summit on Deadly Sudan Conflict

Egypt, Ethiopian Leaders Discuss Blue Nile Dam Ahead of Cairo Summit on Deadly Sudan Conflict

Thursday, 13 July 2023 04:00 AM EDT

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president and Ethiopia’s prime minister have met to discuss bilateral relations, including construction of a giant dam on the Blue Nile, ahead of a summit in Cairo to discuss potential resolutions to the deadly 12-week conflict in Sudan.

Their rare meeting at Cairo’s Al-Ittihadiya Palace Wednesday preceded a summit that President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is hosting on Sudan. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to attend Thursday’s high-stakes meeting, along with leaders from South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, Central African Republic and Libya.

“The two leaders discussed on key bilateral & regional issues of interest to both parties in a spirit of cooperation,” said a tweet from the Ethiopian prime minister's account.

The office of Egypt’s presidency said that the two leaders spoke about the Renaissance Dam and the crisis in Sudan. No further details about the meeting were made public.

Egypt has been at odds with Ethiopia over the construction of the hydroelectric dam, which has also caused tensions in Sudan. Ethiopia says it needs the dam to bring electricity to millions of people who lack power.

Sudan and Egypt fear it will reduce the amount of water they receive downstream on the Nile River. The dam is located in western Ethiopia just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Sudanese border.

Egypt and Sudan have called for a legally binding agreement on how the dam would be operated and filled, but Ethiopia has rejected the proposal.

Sudan has been in chaos since mid-April after tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open fighting.

The conflict has killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others, Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim said last month. The actual death toll is likely much higher, say doctors and activists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Egypt's president and Ethiopia's prime minister have met to discuss bilateral relations, including construction of a giant dam on the Blue Nile, ahead of a summit in Cairo to discuss potential resolutions to the deadly 12week conflict in Sudan. Their rare meeting at Cairo's...
egypt sudan summit ethiopia dam
296
2023-00-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved