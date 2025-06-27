WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: egypt road crash nile delta truck microbus

19 Killed in a Road Collision in Egypt's Nile Delta Region

19 Killed in a Road Collision in Egypt's Nile Delta Region

Friday, 27 June 2025 12:00 PM EDT

CAIRO (AP) — A truck and a microbus collided on a road in Egypt on Friday, killing 19 people, officials said.

The microbus was carrying workers on a regional road in the city of Ashmoun, in the Nile Delta governorate of Menoufia, as they were heading to their jobs, according to a statement by the Labor Ministry. Three people survived the crash.

The victims, including the injured, were transferred to General Ashmoun hospital, according to local media reports.

Labor Minister Mohamed Gebran ordered authorities to take the necessary measures to disburse compensation to victims' families, sending up to 200,000 Egyptian pounds (about $4,000) to the families of those deceased and 20,000 Egyptian pounds ($400) to each injured person.

Menoufia’s governor, Ibrahim Abu Leimon. said that the cause of the crash would be urgently investigated, and he called on the transportation ministry to reassess safety measures on the regional road, according to local media outlet Al-Masry Al-Youm.

Deadly traffic collisions claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A truck and a microbus collided on a road in Egypt on Friday, killing 19 people, officials said.The microbus was carrying workers on a regional road in the city of Ashmoun, in the Nile Delta governorate of Menoufia, as they were heading to their jobs, according to a...
egypt road crash nile delta truck microbus
191
2025-00-27
Friday, 27 June 2025 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved