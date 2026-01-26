Egypt to Adopt Restrictions on Children's Social Media Use to Fight 'Digital Chaos'

Egypt's Parliament is looking into ways to regulate children's use of social media platforms to combat what lawmakers called "digital chaos," following some western countries that are considering banning young teenagers from social media.

The House of Representatives said in a statement late Sunday that it will work on a legislation to regulate children's use of social media and "put an end to the digital chaos our children are facing, and which negatively impacts their future."

Legislators will consult with the government and expert bodies to draft a law to "protect Egyptian children from any risks that threaten its thoughts and behavior," the statement said.

The statement came after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday urged his government and lawmakers to consider adopting legislation restricting children's use of social media, "until they reach an age when they can handle it properly."

The president's televised comments urged his government to look at other countries including Australia and the United Kingdom that are working on legislations to "restrict or ban" children from social media.

About 50% of children under 18 in Egypt use social media platforms where they are likely exposed to harmful content, cyberbullying and abuse, according to a 2024 report by the National Center for Social and Criminological Research, a government-linked think tank.

In December, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children younger than 16. The move triggered fraught debates about technology use, privacy, child safety, and mental health and has prompted other countries to consider similar measures.

The British government said it will consider banning young teenagers from social media while tightening laws designed to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged his government to fast-track the legal process to ensure a social media ban for children under 15 can be enforced at the start of the next school year in September.