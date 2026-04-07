Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan Leaders Meet With Witkoff on Iran

Egypt's foreign minister has met with President Donald Trump's envoy and regional counterparts as part of a renewed push to de-escalate the conflict involving Iran, according to a statement released by the Egyptian government on Tuesday.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Badr Abdel-Aty held talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Iraq's Fuad Hussein, and Pakistan's Mohammed Ishaq Dar during meetings on Monday, reports NBC News.

Also attending was Jean Arnault, the U.N. secretary-general's personal envoy for the Middle East.

The discussions focused on "an assessment of the rapidly evolving situation and the efforts being made to reach understandings between the United States and Iran to achieve de-escalation and reduce tensions," the ministry said, describing the moment as a "critical juncture and delicate turning point" for the region.

Abdel-Aty stressed "the need for wisdom to defuse tensions and avoid a catastrophic scenario from which no party would be immune," the statement said. He also highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to secure an agreement that would spare the region from "widespread repercussions."

In addition to Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan have also emerged as active intermediaries in the crisis, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Islamabad recently hosted a meeting to discuss regional de-escalation and proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, Turkey's state-run broadcaster TRT reported that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing conflict with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, citing Turkish diplomatic sources.

The report said Fidan and Araghchi discussed the latest developments in the war during a phone call. In a separate conversation, Fidan and Dar discussed efforts to end the conflict triggered by the joint U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran.