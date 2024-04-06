×
Hamas Delegation to Attend Cairo Talks Sunday

Saturday, 06 April 2024 12:58 PM EDT

A Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on April 7 for Gaza cease-fire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

U.S. CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to attend Sunday's talks, along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation, Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25.

The demands include a permanent cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a 'serious' exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


egypt, hamas, gaza, cease-fire, bill burns, israel, hostages, u.n., palestinians
Newsmax Media, Inc.

