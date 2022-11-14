×
Tags: Egypt | Activist

Family: Egyptian Hunger-striking Activist Drinking Water

Monday, 14 November 2022 06:00 AM EST

CAIRO (AP) — The family of Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he has started drinking water again.

The announcement came in a letter that the family says it received from Abdel-Fattah through the prison authorities on Monday. It was dated on Saturday.

Abdel-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners, had intensified his hunger strike at the start of the U.N. climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this month to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.

He had stopped taking food earlier and then he also stopped drinking water. His health condition worsened, raising fears he could die in prison.

In a post on Twitter, one of Abdel-Fattah's sisters, Sanaa Souief, confirmed the letter was in her brother's handwriting.

Prison authorities had allowed Abdel-Fattah to communicate with his family through weekly letters. Monday’s letter is the first proof of life the family received since he began refusing water eight days ago.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


