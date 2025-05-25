Ecuador's Noboa Vows to Tackle Violence, Boost Economy and Create Jobs in Second Term

QUITO (AP) — Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa was officially sworn in on Saturday following his reelection for another four-year term early this year.

Noboa, 37, who wore a presidential sash over his chest, was sworn in alongside his Vice President María José Pinto and their terms will run until May 2029.

The young president, who has become known for his fight against a surge of armed group violence in the South American country, pledged in his inauguration speech to continue to tackle corruption, drug trafficking and violent crime. He also swore to implement reforms and said he would lay “a solid foundation for job creation and investment" by working with Ecuador's private sector.

“We are at the doorstep of four years of progress,” he said.

The ceremony in the capital, Quito, was attended by U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, and many other international guests and delegates.

Noboa was first elected as president in November 2023 aged 35, with little political experience. He unexpectedly entered the race and was elected to complete the term of his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, who had dissolved the Assembly and stepped down to avoid impeachment.

Noboa was re-elected on April 13 in a run-off against left-wing candidate Luisa González, who has made repeated allegations of electoral fraud. Her Citizen Revolution party, lead by former president Rafael Correa, boycotted Saturday's ceremony, even though González claims were rejected by Ecuador’s electoral authority and both national and international observers.

Violence and high unemployment levels remain the biggest challenges facing the president and his National Democratic Action (ADN) party, which also was able to hold the majority in the country’s congress through a number of political alliances.

Maintaining that majority will be crucial for Noboa in pushing through his agenda, including a crime-fighting bill marked as “urgent” for its economic implications. The proposal has already drawn criticism from the opposition.

Juan Francisco Camino, a professor at the Equinoctial Technological University, said Noboa's tight majority could easily shift the balance.

“Just one lost vote from his allies could paralyze his plans," Camino said in an interview.

Asked whether Noboa might change his governing approach in this new term, Camino predicted continuity, especially with the government’s focus on using state power to fight crime, which he said “sells legitimacy.”

Ecuador is one of the most dangerous countries in the region, with around 8,000 violent deaths by the end of 2024 and crime continuing to rise in 2025. Camino stressed that Noboa must “look beyond security” and focus on rebuilding Ecuador’s social fabric, especially in areas like jobs, healthcare, and education.

Others said it was important to focus on root causes of violence, like lack of opportunities which often pushes young people to join criminal groups. Only 33% of Ecuadorians had full-time jobs as of late last year, with the rest working in the informal economy.