×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Ecuador | Mayor Removed

Mayor of Ecuador's Capital Is Dismissed, Faces Graft Probe

Thursday, 03 June 2021 02:00 PM

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The mayor of Ecuador’s capital was removed from office on Thursday following multiple allegations of wrongdoing and the opening of a corruption investigation by prosecutors.

Quito city councilors voted to dismiss Jorge Yunda after complaints about a lack of transparency, including the failure to provide details about municipal budget spending.

Councilor Luz Elena Coloma said Yunda’s ″inappropriate behavior″ had been going on for two years.

Prosecutors looking into the Yunda case are also investigating allegations of organized crime.

Yunda, who took office in May 2019 and had two years left in his term, has said he was being unfairly targeted, tweeting that “in politics there are no friends, there are interests.″

Deputy Vice Mayor Santiago Guarderas is replacing Yunda.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The mayor of Ecuador's capital was removed from office on Thursday following multiple allegations of wrongdoing and the opening of a corruption investigation by prosecutors. Quito city councilors voted to dismiss Jorge Yunda after complaints about a lack of transparency,...
Ecuador,Mayor Removed
122
2021-00-03
Thursday, 03 June 2021 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved