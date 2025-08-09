WATCH TV LIVE

Gunmen Attack Boat off Ecuador's Coast, Killing at Least 4, With More Than Dozen Missing

Saturday, 09 August 2025 11:00 AM EDT

Dozens of gunmen have attacked a boat off Ecuador’s southeast coast, killing several people after opening fire on its occupants and launching explosives at the vessel, according to local news reports.

The attack occurred Friday evening in the troubled region of El Oro. Extra, a local newspaper, quoted witnesses as saying that some 60 armed men approached the boat, killing at least four people with more than a dozen believed to be missing.

At least two victims have been identified, according to the newspaper.

Authorities have yet to issue comment on the attack. It occurred less than 48 hours after the government placed El Oro province under a two-month state of emergency following a surge in violence.

President Daniel Noboa, who was re-elected in May, has pledged to tackle drug trafficking and violent crime.

The South American country of some 18 million people reported some 8,000 killings last year, with crime surging this year.

