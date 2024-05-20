WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Ebrahim Raisi | iran | russia | axis of evil | Foreign Minister | Sergei Lavrov | death

Lavrov Says Iran's Raisi Was a True Friend of Russia

Monday, 20 May 2024 07:15 AM EDT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, hailing him as a true patriot of the Islamic Republic and a reliable friend of Russia.

"In Russia, the President of Iran E. Raisi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran H. Amir-Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country," Lavrov said.

"Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable," he said. "We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, hailing him as a true patriot of the Islamic Republic and a reliable friend of Russia."
Ebrahim Raisi, iran, russia, axis of evil, Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, death, condolences
109
2024-15-20
Monday, 20 May 2024 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved