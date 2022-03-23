Russia Duma Leader Threatens Poland With Attack

A leading Russian politician on Wednesday threatened Poland if it intervenes in the Russia-Ukraine war.

State Duma Deputy General Vladimir Shamanov, who serves in the lower house of Russia's Federal Assembly, said Poland will be smashed if it interferes with President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion, Sm.News reported.

In saying the war's final stage will take place near the Ukraine-Poland border, Shamanov added that the Poles would receive a response "under the full scheme," which would include hypersonic missiles.

"The time has come for the country's leadership to say specifically: there are borders, and just try, Poles, to poke your head here even 10 meters," said Shamanov, former commander of the Russian Airborne Troops.

Poland's ambassador to the U.S. said Sunday his nation's troops were "willing and ready to help" Ukrainians.

Ambassador Marek Magierowski, during an interview on CNN, outlined a "preliminary concept" that there be a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to stop Russian aggression.

"Polish troops ... we are willing and ready to help the Ukrainians as much as possible ... within the framework of NATO cooperation to defend themselves," he told CNN. "We are not talking about a possible escalation and possible engagement of NATO troops in Ukraine."

Shamanov spoke on a day President Joe Biden traveled to Europe for an emergency NATO summit. It was his first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames.

The Associated Press reported that Biden planned to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday, according to a top national security aide.

Biden also planned to visit Poland, which has taken in most of the more than 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine and served as the main route for Western supplies of weapons to Ukraine.