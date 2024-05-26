WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: drone | red sea | centcom

US Forces Destroyed One Uncrewed Aerial System over Red Sea, CENTCOM Says

Sunday, 26 May 2024 03:50 PM EDT

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that U.S. forces destroyed one un-crewed aerial system (UAS) that was launched over the Red Sea from an Iranian-backed Houthi controlled area of Yemen.

32
