US Forces Destroyed One Uncrewed Aerial System over Red Sea, CENTCOM Says

Sunday, 26 May 2024 03:50 PM EDT
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that U.S. forces destroyed one un-crewed aerial system (UAS) that was launched over the Red Sea from an Iranian-backed Houthi controlled area of Yemen.
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.