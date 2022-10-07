×
Tags: drone | crash | russia | ukraine

Drone Crashes Into Russian Military Airfield Northeast of Ukraine: Governor

(Newsmax)

Friday, 07 October 2022 08:18 AM EDT

A drone has crashed into a military airfield in Russia's Kaluga region, just over 200 km (130 miles) northeast of Ukraine, the region's governor said on Friday.

"Today there was an explosion at the Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga region," governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

"A drone, presumably coming from the direction of the border, crashed," he said.

"The airfield infrastructure and equipment were not damaged. There is no threat to operations." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


